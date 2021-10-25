New NFT featuring Donald Trump photos sees company’s shares spike by 69 per cent

Shares in digital content company Creatd jumped as much as 69 per cent after it announced it would sell NFT’s of Donald Trump.

The non-fungible token includes “three candid images of a young Donald Trump, captured as he signs the breast of a model, surrounded by a crowd at a large formal gala,” Creatd said.

(Creatd)

The price for the NFT is 240 ethereum, the popular cryptocurrency, and the photos come from the archives of late photographer Bob Guccione, who founded Penthouse in 1965.

The NFT includes the original high-resolution JPG of the photograph, plus a large scale 1/1 print of the photograph in a gilded frame.

“They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and the Trump photographs are no exception,” said Creatd founder Jeremy Frommer

“We have waited a long time to sell these priceless images which were captured decades before they took on the significance and symbolism they hold today.”

An NFT is a digital asset that represents real-world objects such as art, music and videos, which are bought and sold online, most often with cryptocurrency.

They have become an increasingly popular way to buy and sell digital artwork and generated $2.5bn in sales in the first half of 2021 alone.

The NFT is a unique file that lives on a blockchain and is able to verify ownership of that work of digital art.

In March, artist Mike Winkelmann, also known as Beeple, sold an NFT for a record $69.3m.

Last week shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp jumped 800 per cent on the news that the company was merging with Trump Media & Technology Group to create a social media platform called Truth Social.