Mary Trump predicts former president won't sacrifice himself for his kids in legal probe

Former President Donald Trump’s niece has rejected the suggestion that he might put himself in the legal firing line to protect his adult children.

Dr Mary Trump appeared on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time on Tuesday and told host Chris Cuomo that Mr Trump would always put himself first, even his family was in jeopardy.

Last month, the New York Attorney General announced an expansion of the investigation into Trump’s private business dealings. They said that they are “actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity”. Before this, it was merely a civil case looking into his practices prior to becoming president in 2016.

“What’s good for him has always been his only calculus,” Ms Trump told the anchor about her uncle. “Really that’s the only calculation he ever makes.”

Later in the interview she went into further detail when she was asked by Mr Cuomo, “What would it mean to Donald Trump if they came after his kids? Would that change his disposition, do you think? Would he take one for his kids?”

“No, he wouldn’t,” she said.

“I think that if were to happen, if prosectors were to go after him his children, he would fully expect them to take a hit for him, to benefit him.”

Dr Trump, a psychologist, has alluded before that her uncle is a narcissist with her 2020 book titled ‘Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man’.

In the book, she writes her belief that Mr Trump suffers from Narcissist Personality Disorder, which was borne out of trauma from his own father Fred Trump, whom Dr Trump classified as a sociopath. “Lying was a primarily a mode of self aggrandizement meant to convince other people he was better than he actually was,” Dr Trump wrote of the late Fred Trump.

Discussing the ingoing investigation into the Trump Organization’s business dealings, Dr Trump continued: “What he probably doesn’t understand is that’s not really how it works. You know, they always try to get people to flip so they can go after the bigger target. But Donald would never imagine in a million years that his children would do that, although I’m fairly sure they would.”

Both of Trump’s adult sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr are Trump Organization executives, a company that is currently under criminal investigation. His daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kusher had senior roles serving Trump within the White House.

“So if that indeed happens, it’s going to be fascinating, because he would never do anything to protect them if it was at his expense,” she said.