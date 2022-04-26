Trump called a ‘black hole of need’ by his own niece

Donald Trump is a “black hole of need” who suffers from “unending narcissism”, according to his niece Mary.

Mr Trump appeared at a campaign rally for Ohio senate candidate JD Vance where he spoke about how his uncle and father were geniuses, adding: “I don’t like it when people call me stupid.”

A frequent critic of her uncle, Ms Trump, 56, laughed when asked by MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell on Monday if she was concerned about not making the list of great Trump family intellects.

“I do find it fascinating that just because my uncle was a physicist and my grandfather was really good at using federal money to screw working people over, that that somehow redounds to Donald’s intelligence,” Ms Trump said.

A trained clinical psychologist, Ms Trump then gave her assessment of the former president’s mental shortcomings.

“I’ve often referred to Donald as a black hole of need,” she said.

“Any compliments that people give him, it’s never enough to fill that void. Partially because what they’re saying isn’t convincing to him,” she added.

Mary Trump was scathing about her uncle’s mental shortcomings in an interview on MSNBC on Monday (MSNBC)

“He knows that he’s a deeply unintelligent person. He knows that he is severely damaged and has severe limitations. So he’s always trying to fill a need that’s unfillable.”

During his 90-minute speech in Ohio Saturday, Mr Trump rehashed old grievances and boasted of his purported accomplishments, while barely mentioning the Senate candidate Mr Vance.