Trump offered campaign cash to squash New England Patriots’ ‘Spygate’ scandal, senator’s son says
‘If you laid off the Patriots, there’d be a lot of money in Palm Beach,’ Mr Trump allegedly told Senator Arlen Specter in 2008
In 2008, Donald Trump allegedly offered to make a large donation to Senator Arlen Specter’s campaign if he stopped an investigation into the New England Patriots, the late senator’s son and ghostwriter told ESPN.
At the time, Senator Specter was leading an investigation into whether the football team had secretly filmed other teams in a scandal known as “Spygate.” Mr Trump, who was friends with quarterback Tom Brady, reportedly wanted the probe to go away.
“If you laid off the Patriots, there’d be a lot of money in Palm Beach,” Mr Trump is believed to have told Senator Specter, according to his eldest son, Shanin Specter, and his ghostwriter, Charles Robbins.
A spokesperson for Mr Trump has vehemently denied the allegations.
“This is completely false,” Trump advisor Jason Miller told ESPN. “We have no idea what you’re talking about.”
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
