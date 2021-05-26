Trump offered campaign cash to squash New England Patriots’ ‘Spygate’ scandal, senator’s son says

In 2008, Donald Trump allegedly offered to make a large donation to Senator Arlen Specter’s campaign if he stopped an investigation into the New England Patriots, the late senator’s son and ghostwriter told ESPN .

At the time, Senator Specter was leading an investigation into whether the football team had secretly filmed other teams in a scandal known as “Spygate.” Mr Trump, who was friends with quarterback Tom Brady, reportedly wanted the probe to go away.

“If you laid off the Patriots, there’d be a lot of money in Palm Beach,” Mr Trump is believed to have told Senator Specter, according to his eldest son, Shanin Specter, and his ghostwriter, Charles Robbins.

A spokesperson for Mr Trump has vehemently denied the allegations.

“This is completely false,” Trump advisor Jason Miller told ESPN. “We have no idea what you’re talking about.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow