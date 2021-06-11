Donald Trump says he’s ‘writing like crazy’ amid claims he is jealous over Pence book deal

Contrary to reports of him relaxing in the sun and soaking up the adulation at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Donald Trump says he’s “writing like crazy” right now—even though he also says he turned down two book deals “from the most unlikely publishers.”

That’s according to a statement from the ex-president on Friday.

The reason for such a seemingly random public comment is that Mr Trump is reportedly jealous of his vice-president Mike Pence’s book deal, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

“Pence’s book deal is said to have been grating on him,” she wrote on social media on Friday.

In April, it was reported that Mr Pence inked a seven-figure, two-book deal with Simon & Schuster, the rare Trump official to secure such a contractor after the administration’s ignominious final chapter of pro-Trump attacks on the Capitol.

Anonymous sources in the publish industry told CNN at the time the deal is worth roughly $4 million.