The attar of the deal: Now you can smell like Trump as president hawks perfume

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Not content with stamping his name on sneakers, bibles, guitars, and cryptocurrency, the 45th and 47th president of the United States now wants you to buy his new perfume.

"Trump Fragrances are here. They're called 'Victory 45-47' because they're all about Winning, Strength, and Success — for men and women," announced President Donald Trump on his own social network Truth Social on Monday evening.

"Get yourself a bottle, and don't forget to get one for your loved ones too. Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning!"

Retailing for $249 a bottle, and featuring an "iconic" and ostensibly "limited edition" golden statue, the 'Victory 47' fragrances are the latest in a line of Trump perfumes that first went on sale last December.

The women's version is billed as expressing "confidence, beauty, and unstoppable determination", while the cologne is pitched "for men who lead with strength, confidence, and purpose".

open image in gallery Trump's post on Truth Social, advertising his new perfume ( Donald Trump via Truth Social )

But a disclaimer at the bottom of the page notes: "Trump Fragrances are not designed, manufactured, distributed, or sold by Donald J Trump", and are instead produced under a branding license.

It also claims the vendor, which promises "a tribute to the Trump legacy", "is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign."

President Trump has not taken an ethics pledge for his time in office, unlike most other presidents in recent history.

Perfumes are only one star in a galaxy of products that Trump has used the pulpit of the presidency to advertise since his return to power.

According to Forbes, Trump could have made up to $315m from his novelty ‘$TRUMP' cryptocurrency since its launch in late January, even while its value crashed from $27.72 per coin to $8.73.

Trump's most recent financial disclosure report disclosed that last year he made $57,355,532 from his stake in the enigmatic cryptocurrency platform World Liberty Financial, $2.8m from 'Trump Watches', $3m from his Save America coffee table book, and $50m from his Mar-a-Lago estate and members-only club.

Trump's critics on social media were not impressed by Monday's perfume launch.

"From crypto scams to shady real estate deals, Trump phones, and cologne. He’s never stopped using the presidency to enrich himself and his family," said the campaign group Republicans Against Trump on X (formerly Twitter). "Go ahead, MAGA. Try defending this blatant corruption."

Journalist Aaron Rupar described it as "new frontiers of grifting", while Left-wing broadcaster Mehdi Hasan tweeted: "How is this legal?"

"A reminder that then-candidate Jimmy Carter divested from his peanut farm because he was concerned about it being a conflict of interest," said communications consultant Rodericka Applewhaite.

While the vendor says little about how these perfumes actually smell, users on the perfume rating site Fragrantica said the men’s version had notes of cardamom, geranium, and fougère accord, with an overall woody, spicy, and aromatic scent.

Reviews were not particularly favorable though many appeared to have been written by non-customers who simply saw an opportunity to dunk on Trump.

"Normal review here. This honestly isn't bad. But it's nothing impressive," wrote an account apparently belonging to the YouTuber McNasty on June 25. "I will however say that this is way, way, WAY overpriced. This legit smells like something you could get at Ross for $26."