Former president Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment rights more than 400 times while testifying in New York attorney general Letitia James's civil fraud investigation last year.

The 45th president sat for deposition on 10 August last year where he was questioned about his financial affairs, according to a video obtained by CBS NEWS.

When asked by the attorney general if he were aware of the rules for giving a deposition, Mr Trump answered with a "yes". However, over the course of nearly four hours, the former president reportedly invoked his right against self-incrimination while refusing to answer questions over 400 times.

“Anyone in my position not taking the Fifth Amendment would be a fool, an absolute fool,” Mr Trump said at the beginning of the deposition.

He continued: "I respectfully decline to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States constitution."

After repeatedly saying that he "respectfully declined" to answer prosecutors' questions, he started saying "same answer" to every question.

Mr Trump, who is facing a plethora of lawsuits, argued in his deposition that he has been treated unfairly.

"Anything you say in this examination may be used in a civil proceeding, and that can include a civil enforcement proceeding or a criminal action. Do you understand that?" Ms James asked.

Mr Trump replied: "I think."

"Is that yes," Ms James followed.

"I don't know what I did wrong, but the answer is yes, I do understand," Mr Trump said.

"You have the right to refuse to answer any question if a truthful answer to the question would tend to incriminate you. Do you understand that?" Ms James continued.

Mr Trump replied: "Yes."

The attorney general warned Mr Trump of perjury and asked if he understood that. "Yes," the former president responded.

“This is the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country,” the former president said, while reading from a prepared statement. He called Ms James “a renegade and out of control prosecutor” and accused her of having political motives.

“This whole thing is very unfair,” he added.

In September 2022, the attorney general announced a civil lawsuit against Mr Trump, his three children – Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump – and the Trump Organization. They were accused of a long-running scheme to inflate the value of their properties.