It was Donald Trump’s first major rally in Washington DC since he instructed thousands of his supporters to storm the Capitol four years ago, and his last before being sworn in for a historic second term as president.

His supporters lined up outside the Capitol One Arena in their thousands for his “victory rally” on the eve of his second inauguration. Some arrived the night before to set up camp in the icy cold. By morning, the line looped for dozens of blocks around downtown DC.

Trump took to the stage as happy as he has ever been, on the cusp of an impossible political comeback. This was not a speech to unite the country — if it would come at all, that would come tomorrow. This was a party for the MAGA faithful, a chance to revel and gloat in his victory.

open image in gallery Trump arrives to speak at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC ( AFP via Getty Images )

"Tomorrow, at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American decline and we begin a brand-new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity and pride," he told thousands of his supporters.

“We’re going to end the reign of a failed and corrupt political establishment in Washington,” he continued. “We’re not going to take it anymore.”

Describing his MAGA base as “the greatest political movement in history,” the former and next president repeated the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen, insisting that this time his victory was “too big to rig.”

“They tried. They tried,” he continued, failing to mention that he had won the presidential election by one of the smallest margins in recent history.

Loud cheers came when he declared that, “as of today, TikTok is back!” — referring to his intervention to overturn the ban on the popular social media network.

"Frankly, we have no choice. We have to save it. A lot of jobs. We don’t want to give our business to China. We don’t want to give our business to other people," he added.

He promised his supporters that they would be “very happy” about his forthcoming announcement regarding his supporters who were jailed for storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The crowd was warmed up by some of his most high-profile and die-hard supporters, each of them setting the same tone.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly criticized the celebrities who supported “fake” Kamala Harris and promised that there was only “20 hours until our long national nightmare is over.” Stephen Miller, Trump’s pick to be deputy chief of staff and a key architect of his hardline immigration policies, accused Democrats of trying to “steal your futures” and vowed that "justice is coming". UFC president and longtime friend Dana White lambasted the “mainstream media, partisan prosecutors and assassins.” Kid Rock provided his unique form of musical entertainment.

For Trump’s supporters, it was a chance to celebrate his unlikely return. Many tried and failed to get into the event, even after lining up since the morning. Some queued for eight hours only to be turned away from the 20,000 capacity stadium.

Sabrine Finau, a 51-year-old dental hygienist, came from California to celebrate Trump’s victory. Wearing a poncho and a MAGA hat to protect herself from the sleet, she told The Independent what that victory meant to her.

open image in gallery Some Trump supporters came prepared for the freezing rain ( Getty Images )

“It means freedom, freedom for Americans, free speech. It means we’ve got a president in office that’s going to actually uphold the Constitution and protect Americans,” she said.

The weather was terrible, but it did not dampen the crowd’s spirits. Street preachers shouted into microphones, competing for attention with juggling stilt walkers and a saxophonist.

“I love this kind of weather,” said Mike P, a 45-year-old DC resident, draped in a Trump flag, as the sleet bounced off his hat. “It means a lot to be here. It’s an opportunity to be around fellow Americans and celebrate this day, right before the Inauguration.”

Asked what he hoped to see from Trump’s second term, he said: “It comes down to ‘the economy, stupid.’ We need less government getting in the way of progress.”

John Sutphin, 67, traveled from Red Bank, New Jersey, for the inauguration. He said he was not deterred when the event was closed to the public because of an expected bitter winter storm.

“I do understand politics and I understand that there’s two different parties, and I understand everything. But the country has not been going in the right direction,” he said.

“The economy, the wars, the hostages, everything has just been America has been soft, OK, and Mr. Donald Trump, he is willing to change that,” he added.

Did he ever imagine that Trump would be back in the White House, after the attack on the Capitol, the court cases, the convictions?

“Look, there’s no politician that is 100%, OK? They’re all liars and they’re all cheaters. But who’s the best for America and who’s the best for our country? Donald Trump is the man,” he answered.

Crowds of people in red hats swarmed the snowy streets as night fell. Those supporters who didn’t make it into the arena crammed into lobby bars of fully booked hotels across the capital, chanting “USA! USA!” as they watched the rally on television.

open image in gallery Trump wrapped up his rally by dancing onstage with the Village People ( REUTERS )

Trump concluded his speech by promising the “four greatest years in American history.”

“We will fight fight fight, and we will win win win.”

He ended with a physical promise that the next four years would be as weird, if not weirder, than the first four. At his command, the Village People joined him on stage for a rendition of a song that has become a feature at his rallies over the years.

Trump danced his now-infamous dance to the YMCA, and the crowd went wild.