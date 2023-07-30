Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A broadcaster at the rightwing network Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) interrupted the programming ahead of former President Donald Trump’s rally in Erie, Pennsylvania to reject the notion that he wanted to kill liberals, globalists, and insufficiently conservative or Trump-supporting Republicans, known as RINOs (Republicans In Name Only).

Matthew Alvarez said on Saturday that “There is something that is trending on Twitter right now ... I was interviewing people ... they were talking about how great the country is, how great the president is, and I heard something else that was spoken ... what I’m hearing is somebody said, ‘Well let’s kill them all.’ That is not something that I agree with, obviously,” he said, according to RawStory.

Footage from the pre-rally interviews shows a Trump supporter saying that he will “guarantee” that Mr Trump gets back into the White House. He’s then asked what his opinion is on the globalists and RINOs and he appears to respond “Kill them all” to which Mr Alvarez says “I agree with you on that”.

After the incident, Mr Alvarez backtracked to his viewers: “So if there is something that happened, where somebody was speaking out there, I didn’t hear those words spoken. It’s very loud outside. All I know is I’m here for God, for this country, for truth, for President Trump, that kind of thing. Definitely not a proponent of anything like that happening.”

A fellow host on RSBN added: “It is very natural for someone to maybe agree with them, even if you didn’t understand.”

“They will take a clip of that and run with it. We all know that’s not what you meant,” he added.

“I didn’t say it, I didn’t hear the guy say it,” Mr Alvarez responded.