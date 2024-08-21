Watch live as Donald Trump campaigns in battleground state of North Carolina

Support truly

Warning: This livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.

Watch live as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in North Carolina on Wednesday 21 August.

The campaign stop is one of a number the former US president is holding this week in battleground states as Democrats meet in Chicago to formally choose Kamala Harris as their nominee in the 5 November election.

Mr Trump yesterday attacked his Democratic rival’s record on crime and safety, while brushing aside criticism from her campaign over holding an event in a Michigan town where white supremacists had rallied a month ago.

The event in Howell on Tuesday attracted particular attention because of the town’s historic association with the Ku Klux Klan.

Mr Trump did not speak out against hate during his 45-minute remarks.

When asked by a reporter afterward about the Harris campaign’s criticism of the location, he replied by asking “Who was here in 2021?”

After the reporter said “Joe Biden,” Mr Trump smiled and thanked her.