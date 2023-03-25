Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump’s campaign has categorically stated that anyone currently working on Ron Desantis’s book tour or working on his campaign will not be considered for any federal job or position if Mr Trump wins the White House.

According to sources cited in news reports, Justin Caporale — who helps lead the advance team for the former president — has reportedly said that anyone who is on Mr DeSantis’ campaign or book tour will be considered “persona non grata”.

A source told Real Clear Politics that “it’s a time for choosing. If you work for Ron DeSantis’ presidential race, you will not work for the Trump campaign or in the Trump White House”.

Mr DeSantis has also recently started talking about his differences from the former president. In an interview with Piers Morgan last week, he said that there is a lack of “daily drama” within his administration, a dig at Mr Trump’s tenure at the White House.

He was also asked if “personal conduct in a leader matters”, Mr DeSantis responded by pointing to “people like our Founding Fathers”.

“It’s not saying that you don’t ever make a mistake in your personal life, but I think, what type of character are you bringing?” and added that George Washington “set the standard” after surrendering his role as commander-in-chief after the Revolutionary War.

Mr Trump has also lately sharpened his criticism of Mr DeSantis. In an interview, he said the Florida governor was still “Ron DeSanctimonious” and called him “an average governor” and “a disciple of Paul Ryan”.

Meanwhile, Mr DeSantis ruled out being Mr Trump’s running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

Newsmax host Eric Bolling asked Mr DeSantis if he would consider being Mr Trump’s vice presidential nominee on Thursday evening, which the governor rebuffed.

“I think I’m probably more of an executive guy,” Mr DeSantis said. “I think that you want to be able to do things. That’s part of the reason I got into this job is because we have action. We’re able to make things happen, and I think that’s probably what I am best suited for.”