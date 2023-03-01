Jump to content

DeSantis team accused of threatening Trump fans with police outside of book signing: ‘And the battle begins’

Trump supporters are protesting the DeSantis event at a mall

Abe Asher
Wednesday 01 March 2023 00:06
Comments
Trump says federal government will oversee discipline in schools if he is re-elected

Gov Ron DeSantis’ team has been accused of threatening to call the police on supporters of former President Donald Trump who were demonstrating outside of a book signing event at a Leesburg, Florida mall on Tuesday afternoon.

A small group of Trump supporters gathered in the mall parking lot with Trump signs and flags, but were told to disperse in a video recorded and posted to Twitter by far right activist Lara Loomer.

“They told me to say anybody wearing Trump has to go right now,” a uniformed security officer is heard saying in the video. Later in the recording, the officer says he is going to call the Leesburg Police Department.

Mr DeSantis was at the event to promote his new book, which is entitled The Courage to Be Free. The Florida governor is widely expected to announce a run for president in the coming months, which would pit him against Mr Trump in the contest for the Republican nomination.

This story will be updated.

