Watch live: View of Supreme Court as Donald Trump appeals Colorado ballot ruling

Watch live as the US Supreme Court hears Donald Trump's appeal of a judicial decision barring him from Colorado's Republican primary ballot on Thursday, 8 February.

Colorado’s highest court ruled that Mr Trump was disqualified for the presidency in an unprecedented order finding him constitutionally ineligible from holding office over his role in engaging in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

The ruling was made under the scope of the 14th Amendment, which bars anyone who has sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution and “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding public office.

A statement from Mr Trump’s campaign spokesperson accuses the lawsuit and court decision of joining what the former president characterised as a Democratic conspiracy of election interference against him.

“The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision tonight and we will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision,” according to the statement from Steven Cheung.

“We have full confidence that the US Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these unAmerican lawsuits.”