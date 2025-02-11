Trump continues to troll Taylor Swift with Truth Social post

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump continues to mock Taylor Swift on his Truth Social platform, this time with an edited image of the singer-songwriter holding a flag stating, “Trump won, Democrats cheated!” likely in reference to the president’s continued false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

This comes after Trump left the Super Bowl early as he watched the Kansas City Chiefs be crushed by the Philadelphia Eagles in a 40-22 loss.

The president previously mocked Swift for being booed while he received cheers at the Superdome in New Orleans. Many believe that Swift was, in fact, booed by the Eagles fans within the stadium due to her relationship with Chiefs star Travis Kelce, as opposed to any political stance.

That didn’t stop the President jumping on the opportunity to troll the pop superstar, however, and he still isn’t letting up.

Some two days after the game, Trump reposted another user who had written: “Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl while Taylor Swift gets booed.”

Swift had to watch her boyfriend lose badly to the Eagles, with Trump only adding insult to injury.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!” he wrote on Truth Social.

The president again trolls pop superstar Taylor Swift by reposting an AI-generated meme from a follower. ( Donald J Trump/Truth Social )

Trump and Swift have been on the opposite side of the political spectrum for years, with the Cruel Summer star having endorsed former President Joe Biden in 2020 and former Vice President Kamala Harris in last year’s election.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel slammed Trump for his comments, telling the president, “Well, she didn’t get booed out of the stadium. Unlike you, she stayed for the whole game, and it was the Eagles fans who were booing her.”

“Trump’s just jealous of Taylor Swift because she has more followers and more money and no kids than he does,” Kimmel added.

Trump made the comments even after having predicted that the Chiefs would win the Super Bowl showdown. The Eagles snubbed Trump after their 2018 Super Bowl win when they refused to attend a White House ceremony to celebrate the victory.

But Trump gave up on the Chiefs fairly quickly on Sunday, leaving just after halftime.