Watch live: Trump rings New York Stock Exchange opening bell
Watch live as Donald Trump rings the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) opening bell on Thursday, 12 December, after being named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” for the second time.
The president-elect’s honor follows Taylor Swift’s, who was last year’s recipient.
He last received the title in 2016, in the first year he was elected president.
The magazine wrote: “Trump’s political rebirth is unparalleled in American history. His first term ended in disgrace, with his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results culminating in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“He spent six weeks during the general election in a New York City courtroom, the first former President to be convicted of a crime—a fact that did little to dampen his support.”
Mr Trump arrived on Wall Street on Thursday morning, signing the exchange’s guest book.
