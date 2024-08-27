Support truly

Donald Trump has launched a new collection of digital trading cards as he struggles to keep up with the fundraising of rival Kamala Harris’s campaign.

Trump announced the “very exciting news” in a video on Truth Social on Tuesday, saying the cards were returning “by popular demand.” The cards cost a whopping $99 each.

The “America First” collection features 50 images of Trump dancing, and in what appears to be a knock-off Ironman suit with the Bitcoin logo. Trump has previously courted the political support of cryptocurrency traders.

“You know, they call me the crypto-president, I don’t know if that’s true or not, but a lot of people are saying that,” Trump said in the video.

The Republican presidential nominee also claimed to be doing “great things for my Trump digital card collectors”, noting that you get a physical card if you buy 15 or more digital cards.

Former President Donald Trump is selling a new batch of digital trading cards, including one of himself in what appears to be a knock-off Ironman suit ( Screenshot / Truth Social / CollectTrumpCards )

Trump said that each of the physical cards has an actual piece of the suit he wore for the presidential debate.

“People are calling it ‘the knock-out’ suit – I don’t know about that – but that’s what they’re calling it,” Trump said.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump participate in the CNN Presidential Debate at the CNN Studios on June 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump is sending a piece of his suit along with physical copies of his trading cards ( Getty Images )

President Joe Biden’s disastrous performance against Trump at the June 27 debate eventually led to him stepping aside as the Democratic nominee and endorsing Harris on July 21.

Trump added that he would be “randomly autographing” five of the physical cards, calling them a “true collector’s item.”

“This is something to give your family, your kids, your grandchildren,” he said.

Trump said that those who buy 75 digital cards will get an invite to a “gala dinner” at his country club in Jupiter, Florida. This number of cards would set a collector back $7,425.

The former president said the cards allowed supporters to “collect a piece of American history.”

Trump was mocked on X for pushing another batch of the digital cards, with one X user saying: “Does Donald Trump ever stop grifting off of his supporters? He’s pushing those worthless trading cards again.”

Previous iterations of the cards include images of Trump posing with a lion wearing a crown with the number 45 on it, the former president as the king of hearts playing card, grilling hotdogs with a dog sitting next to him, and one card features Trump as George Washington.

“Latest presidential candidate grift: Trump is pushing fans to get a swath of his ‘knock-out’ debate suit -- seriously -- along with digital trading cards,” journalist Carla Marinucci added.

Media commentator Mike Sington said Trump was “back to selling digital trading cards” because he’s “desperate for cash.”