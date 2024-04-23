Watch live: Trump hush money trial continues as key witness returns

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Warning: This live feed may contain misinformation that has not been independently verified.

Watch live as Donald Trump's hush money trial continues in New York on Tuesday, 23 April.

Today will see key witness David Pecker return to the witness stand.

Prosecutors say the tabloid media mogul and former publisher of the National Enquirer worked with the former president and his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, on a “catch-and-kill” strategy to buy up and then spike negative stories.

Allegations that Mr Trump orchestrated a scheme to bury unflattering stories about his personal life that might damage his campaign are at the heart of the case.

On Tuesday, Mr Pecker is expected to tell jurors about his efforts to help Mr Trump stifle unflattering stories during the 2016 campaign.

Mr Trump is alleged to have obscured the true nature of the payments in internal business documents.

He has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Today Judge Juan Merchan will also rule on complaints raised by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg’s team about numerous instances of the former president allegedly violating the terms of his gag order by posting bitterly about the case and its key participants on his Truth Social platform.

Read The Independent’s live coverage of the trial here.