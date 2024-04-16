Watch live as Donald Trump’s hush money trial continues in New York

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Warning: This livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.

Watch live from New York City as Donald Trump’s historic hush-money trial enters a second day on Tuesday 16 April, as lawyers try to select 12 jurors to consider the guilt or innocence of the first former US president to face criminal charges.

The first day underscored the challenges of the task, with roughly half of 100 potential jurors questioned dismissed after saying they could not impartially judge the polarising former president, who is mounting a comeback White House bid while battling four separate criminal cases.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has charged Mr Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election.

Ms Daniels says she had a sexual relationship with Mr Trump about a decade beforehand.

He has pleaded not guilty and denies an encounter took place.

Mr Trump’s campaign has also furiously denied rumours that he fell asleep during the first day of his historic trial.