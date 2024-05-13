Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Warning: This livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.

Watch live as Donald Trump’s hush money trial continues in New York on Monday 13 May.

Mr Trump’s estranged former fixer Michael Cohen is expected to begin giving testimony that could determine whether jurours convict the former US president of illegally hiding a payment to silence a porn star who said they had a sexual encounter.

For nearly a decade Mr Cohen, 57, worked as an executive and lawyer at Mr Trump’s New York-based family real estate company and once said he would take a bullet for the former president, who is trying to take back the White House from Joe Biden in this year’s US election.

Mr Cohen broke with Mr Trump when federal prosecutors probing his presidential campaign honed in on Mr Cohen, now one of Mr Trump’s most outspoken critics, frequently disparaging him on social media and on podcasts.

On Friday, Justice Juan Merchan urged prosecutors to tell Mr Cohen to stop making public statements about the case after defence lawyer Todd Blanche said Mr Cohen had spoken on social media while wearing a T-shirt showing Mr Trump behind bars.

Mr Cohen’s $130,000 hush money payment to the porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election about a 2006 sexual encounter she says she and Mr Trump had is at the centre of the trial, which began on 15 April in New York state criminal court in Manhattan.

Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges and denies having had a sexual encounter with Ms Daniels.