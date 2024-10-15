Trump claims people ‘fainted from the excitement’ at his totally surreal town hall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Former President Donald Trump claimed that multiple attendees fainted from “excitement” during his surreal town hall event in Oaks, Pennsylvania on Monday night.

The event was interrupted by several medical emergencies, during which Trump stopped taking questions and chose to play music as the attendees received medical care.

“I had a Town Hall in Pennsylvania last night. It was amazing! The Q and A was almost finished when people began fainting from the excitement and heat,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday morning. “We started playing music while we waited, and just kept it going. So different, but it ended up being a GREAT EVENING!”

Trump cut the town hall short following the incidents at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and Fairgrounds. About half an hour into the event, one of the attendees had to be placed on a stretcher, at which point the audience started to sing God Bless America before Trump asked that Ave Maria be played.

The second medical incident took place not long after.

“The safety and well-being of President Trump’s supporters is always his top priority,” Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt told ABC News in a statement.

Donald Trump, with moderator and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, had to juggle several crowd emergencies during a chaotic town hall on Monday evening. ( AFP via Getty Images )

“The two individuals who fainted were immediately given medical attention. As President Trump said tonight, they are great patriots,” she added.

Trump and the moderator of the event, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, both noted how hot it was in the room, and the former president asked that the doors be opened but was told that wasn’t possible for security reasons.

“Open the doors. I wish we could open those doors to outside,” Trump told the crowd. “For security reasons, they can’t. But you know what I suggest? Open them. Because anybody comes through those doors, you know what’s going to happen to them.”

“Personally, I enjoy this. We lose weight, you know. No, you lose weight. We could do this – lose four or five pounds,” he added.

“Would anybody else like to faint?” the former president asked as the second attendee left the venue.

Trump asked that Ave Maria be played once more and stayed on stage as the music continued.

“Let’s not do any more questions. Let’s just listen to music. Let’s make it into a music fest. Who the hell wants to hear questions right? Isn’t that beautiful?” he asked, remaining on stage for almost 45 minutes during the music medley.

“To lighten the mood, President Trump turned the town hall into an impromptu concert and the crowd loved it,” Leavitt told ABC News.

“The room was full of joy,” she claimed.