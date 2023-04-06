Watch live as Karine Jean-Pierre holds Thursday’s White House press briefing

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Karine Jean-Pierre holds a White House press briefing on Thursday 6 April.

She is taking questions on the same week that former US president Donald Trump was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

A few days ago, Ms Jean-Pierre and the White House refused to be drawn on Mr Trump’s arrest.

“So first, I have to say this. It’s an ongoing case, so we’re just not going to comment on the case specifically itself,” she said at a press briefing.

“The president is going to focus on the American people like he does every day,” she added, speaking of Joe Biden.

She was also seen joking with reports on Tuesday that she “loved” questions regarding Mr Trump being asked “in different ways”.

Speaking today, Ms Jean-Pierre may be questioned on Robert F Kennedy Jr’s decision to file election paperwork to run for US president in 2024 as a Democrat.

