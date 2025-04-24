Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Only 15 percent of young people believe the U.S. is on the right track under the leadership of President Donald Trump, a Harvard Youth Poll released on Wednesday found.

This comes even after Trump made gains with young voters in November’s general election, in which he beat then-Vice President Kamala Harris. However, less than a third of young people approve of the president’s job performance so far in his second term. Both congressional parties received similarly poor results in the poll from the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School.

The new national poll shows that the younger generation is facing financial struggles, with more than four in 10 under the age of 30 saying they are “barely getting by.” Only 16 percent say they’re doing well or very well.

Young people also feel a lack of social connection, according to the poll. Fewer than half say they feel a sense of community, and only 17 percent say they experience deep social connection.

open image in gallery Trump proved popular among younger voters during the election - but the tide could be starting to turn. ( Getty Images )

The director of the Institute of Politics, Setti Warren, said in a statement that "from significant economic concerns to dramatic feelings of social isolation, and from growing mental health challenges to mounting distrust in the government and both parties, young Americans have apprehensions about what would have seemed unimaginable just a few short years ago.”

"These findings are a stark reality check, and leaders across the country would be wise to pay close attention,” he added.

Life goals for young people are changing, with only 48 percent saying that having children is essential, while 57 percent consider getting married important. More of those who grew-up isolated during the Covid-19 pandemic say they’re depressed, particularly those who entered college or high school during that time.

Those who trust the government to do the right thing most or all of the time are vastly outnumbered by those who don’t — only 19 percent report trusting the federal government.

The poll outlines how the younger generation feels disconnected from institutions, is worried about the future, and has widespread skepticism about the country's current leadership.

open image in gallery Pandemic isolation, economic woes and an unstable housing market has led to young people’s distrust of politics, a Harvard poll found. ( Getty Images )

The director of polling at the Institute of Politics, John Della Volpe, said in a statement that “this is a generation that's weathered pandemic isolation during formative years, entered an unstable economy, and faced skyrocketing housing and education costs—all while being told they're not resilient enough.”

"What Gen Z needs isn't another lecture, but genuine recognition of their struggles and leaders willing to listen before they speak,” he added.

Life goals vary by party affiliation, with 85 percent of young Republicans saying that owning a home is essential, compared to 76 percent of Democrats. Meanwhile, getting married is important to 75 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Democrats. Similarly, having children is important to 69 percent of Republicans and 43 percent of Democrats.

An overwhelming majority, 86 percent of young Americans, say that financial stability is important, but only 56 percent say they’re confident that they will acquire it.

While 25 percent of young Republicans believe that society is pressuring women to prioritize their careers over family, only three percent of Democrats agree. On the other hand, 32 percent of Democrats believe that women are pressured to prioritize their family over their career, compared to 11 percent of Republicans.

“This stark divergence reveals how cultural narratives around gender roles are deeply shaped by political identity—suggesting that young Americans may be living in fundamentally different worlds when it comes to expectations for women,” a summary of the poll’s findings state.