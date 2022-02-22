A Republican legislator in Florida has withdrawn an amendment to his so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill that would require schools to disclose whether a child is LGBT+ to their parents within six weeks of learning whether they are not straight, and appeared to remove protections for students who would have potentially been subject to abuse, abandonment or neglect by their families.

State Rep Joe Harding proposed the amendment on Friday and removed it as state legislators prepared to debate House Bill 1557 on Tuesday, amid international outrage and warnings from LGBT+ advocates that the legislation could endanger vulnerable children.

The widely criticised legislation proposes prohibiting schools from encouraging “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students”.

The bill passed a Florida state legislative committee on 20 January.

A previous draft of the bill granted protections to students who shared personal information with school staff, which could include whether they are LGBT+, if “a reasonably prudent person would believe that such disclosure would result in abuse, abandonment, or neglect”.

Under the new amendment, which has now been withdrawn, “the school principal or his or her designee shall develop a plan, using all available governmental resources, to disclose such information within [six] weeks after the decision to withhold such information from the parent.”

This is a developing story...