Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for Covid-19 after experiencing mild symptoms, his office announced on Sunday – days after joining President Joe Biden for July 4 celebrations.

Emhoff spokesperson Liza Acevedo said in a statement that the second gentleman “is fully vaccinated and three times boosted” and that he is “currently asymptomatic, continuing to work remotely, and remaining away from others at home.”

His wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, has tested negative and remains asymptomatic.

Acevedo said Harris was tested for Covid-19 on Saturday “out of an abundance of caution” and the result was negative.

She is scheduled to campaign in Las Vegas for Biden’s reelection on Tuesday.

Both Emhoff and Harris were seen joining Biden and Dr Jill Biden on the White House balcony on Thursday during the July 4 celebration.

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff together on the White House balcony on July 4 ( EPA )

It is unclear if Biden has been tested for the illness.

Emhoff previously tested positive for Covid-19 in March 2022, and Harris tested positive for the virus the following month.

Biden tested positive for Covid-19 in July 2022, then tested positive again slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit isolation — in a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug.