Doug Emhoff news - live: Kamala Harris’ husband evacuated from DC school visit over security threat
Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff has been evacuated from a school visit in Washington, DC, after a reported security threat.
Mr Emhoff was giving remarks to students from the Carter G Woodson Academy of Black Studies at Dunbar High School when the undisclosed threat was identified at around 2.18pm on Tuesday.
Reporters traveling with the second gentleman described seeing a Secret Service agent whisk him away, saying: “We have to go.” A photographer captured the agent grabbing Mr Emhoff by the arm as he stood in a circle of students.
About 15 minutes later an announcement was made over the intercom at 2.34pm telling teachers to evacuate the building.
A District of Columbia public schools spokesperson, Enrique Guttierez, later said the evacuation was prompted by a bomb threat.
Emhoff evacuated over reported bomb threat
Doug Emhoff was speaking at Dunbar High School when a Secret Service agent whisked him away at 2.18pm on Tuesday.
The White House described the reason for his evacuation as a “security threat”, while a pool reporter traveling with Mr Emhoff described it as a “bomb threat”.
The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg has the latest:
Doug Emhoff evacuated from DC school visit after security threat
