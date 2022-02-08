(AP)

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff has been evacuated from a school visit in Washington, DC, after a reported security threat.

Mr Emhoff was giving remarks to students from the Carter G Woodson Academy of Black Studies at Dunbar High School when the undisclosed threat was identified at around 2.18pm on Tuesday.

Reporters traveling with the second gentleman described seeing a Secret Service agent whisk him away, saying: “We have to go.” A photographer captured the agent grabbing Mr Emhoff by the arm as he stood in a circle of students.

About 15 minutes later an announcement was made over the intercom at 2.34pm telling teachers to evacuate the building.

A District of Columbia public schools spokesperson, Enrique Guttierez, later said the evacuation was prompted by a bomb threat.

Recommended Doug Emhoff evacuated from DC school visit after security threat