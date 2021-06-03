Doctor Anthony Fauci has responded to revelations over released emails during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in which he was warned that the disease may have been “engineered”.

The top infectious disease expert insisted that the correspondence could easily be “taken out of context” in an interview with NewsNation.

“The only trouble is they are really ripe to be taken out of context where someone can snip out a sentence in an email without showing the other emails and say, ‘based on an email from Dr. Fauci, he said such-and-such,’ where you don’t really have the full context,” Dr Fauci said.

Thousands of the doctor's emails were released this week through FOI requests by The Washington Post and Buzzfeed, giving insight into the handling of the pandemic at its onset.

Amid the emails, one expert speculated to Dr Fauci in January 2020 that the “unusual features” of the novel virus could possibly indicate that it had been “engineered”.

The theory that the pandemic originated with a leak from a Chinese research laboratory in Wuhan has once again been gaining speculation in recent weeks. Beijing has vehemently denied the accusation.