Dr Mehmet Oz has been slammed for headlining a fundraiser featuring a car used by Adolf Hitler, which cost attendees $5,000 a plate.

It was hosted in California by the in-laws of Florida Representative Matt Gaetz.

The fundraiser took place on Thursday night at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana, south of Los Angeles, according to Jezebel.

The museum holds many items from the Second World War, including one of Hitler’s cars featuring a swastika.

While the swastika could not be seen in the image of Dr Oz, it does appear on the museum’s website.

Photos from the occasion appeared on social media from the account of Shane Mitchell, Jezebel noted. Dr Oz stood next to a monitor with the logo of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).

Dr Oz appeared at a fundraiser in California in front of a vehicle once owned by Adolf Hitler (Screenshot / Instagram / @shane.mitch / Lyon Air Museum)

In the back, a vehicle similar to the 1939 Mercedes-Benz Model G4 Offener Touring Wagon appearing on the museum’s website can be seen in images of Dr Oz.

“This particular G4, 440875, was originally delivered to Adolph Hitler in late 1939 and was used by the Fuhrer in Ober Salzberg, Berlin and Poland until seized by the French Army at Berchtesgaden,” the museum site states.

Controversial Canadian professor and media personality Jordan Peterson also joined the event via video link, an image posted by Mr Mitchell from the event shows.

Jordan Peterson appeared at a Dr Oz fundraiser (Screenshot / Instagram / @shane.mitch)

The chair of the NRSC, Florida Senator Rick Scott, as well as Nevada GOP Senate nominee Adam Laxalt also attended the fundraiser, according to Jezebel.

Progressive communicator and advisor Sawyer Hacket tweeted, “Wow. Dr Oz flew first class to speak at a $5,000/plate fundraiser at the Lyon Air Museum in California yesterday—hosted by in-laws of sex trafficker Matt Gaetz. The backdrop for his speech: Adolf Hilter’s 1939 Mercedes-Benz”.

Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko simply tweeted, “WHAT THE F***?!”

“I dunno, but if Dr Oz wanted to distract everyone from the puppy genocide story that maybe giving a speech in front of ‘Hitler’s favorite limousine’ wasn’t the best strategy,” one Twitter user wrote. “’It was either this or Pol Pot’s favorite motorcycle’ - Dr Mehmet Wayne Gacy Oz.”

“Santa Ana needs to grab their sage so they can properly cleanse their city’s energy after Rick Scott and Dr Oz leave,” another account holder said.

“Dr Oz began the week with a story about him killing puppies, and now is ending it standing in front of Hitler’s car. Truly a landmark in the history of US Senate campaigns,” Jake Wasserman of The Forward tweeted.

An image posted on Twitter appeared to show protesters holding up signs against the windows outside the museum.

“Dr Oz giving an officially Republican Party-backed political speech next to Hitler’s car with the swastika covered is just, like... *too* perfect a metaphor,” one Twitter user said.

The Independent has attempted to reach the Dr Oz campaign for comment.