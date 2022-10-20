Poll: Oz and Fetterman now tied in Pennsylvania Senate race
New poll shows that some Latino and Black voters are leaning toward Dr Oz
A new InsiderAdvantage/FOX 29 poll shows that Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz is now in a dead heat against Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman in Pennsylvania.
The survey interviewed 550 likely voters with a margin of error of 4.2 per cent. Each candidate is polling at 46 per cent with less than three weeks until Election Day.
Mr Fetterman and Dr Oz will debate on Tuesday in the capital city of Harrisburg.
The numbers are a major reversal from when Mr Fetterman had a large lead against Dr Oz. Last month’s InsiderAdvantage/FOX 29 poll showed that Mr Fetterman had a three-point lead against Dr Oz.
InsiderAdvantage’s Matt Towery told Fox29 that Dr Oz’s improved fortunes are due to a 20-point advantage with independent voters, with 51.7 per cent of independent voters preferring the former television host and physician compared to just 30.2 per cent who support Mr Fetterman.
“Oz is also picking an unusually high 14% of the African American vote and Asians and Hispanics prefer Oz say they are voting for Oz by a wide margin. Fetterman continues to enjoy a ten-point lead among female voters, while men prefer Oz at that same rate,” he said.
Dr Oz has also improved his standing with Republicans voters. In September, 75.3 per cent of Republicans supported him but in October, 82.4 per cent of Republican likely voters supported him.
President Joe Biden visited Pittsburgh and planned to do an event with Mr Fetterman. But only 39.6 per cent of Pennsylvanians have a favorable opinion of the Scranton native.
The non-partisan Cook Political Report recently moved the race back to being a “toss-up” after it had rated it “lean Democratic” a few months ago.
