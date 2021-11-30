Dr Oz expected to launch GOP campaign for Pennsylvania Senate

Dr Mehmet Oz, the TV star whose embrace of pseudoscientific claims has made him a controversial voice still turned to by millions for health and wellness advice, is now expected to jump into the race to represent Pennsylvania in the US Senate within days.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Dr Oz will likely make an announcement soon, potentially before the end of this week, citing multiple sources among state Republican Party insiders.

The report is not the first to claim that the TV personality plans to make a bid for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen Pat Toomey next year, but puts new weight to the seriousness of Dr Oz’s reported plans and the timeframe of his potential bid.

Representatives for Dr Oz did not immediately return a request for comment from The Independent.

Should he choose to announce in the coming days, Dr Oz would likely be a top contender for the nomination if he can shrug off concerns about being a political newcomer as well as some past statements that have drawn criticism from medical experts for not being based in factual science. The race is currently beset by a lack of Republicans with wide name recognition in the state compared to the Democratic field, which is shaping up to be a battle between the state’s lieutenant governor, a congressman, and a member of the state House of Representatives.

On his syndicated show, the TV star has endorsed products such as “green coffee extract” and other homeopathic treatments for various issues that are either totally unproven or lack solid scientific studies to back up the claims made by their supporters.

In the case of green coffee extract, Dr Oz was repeatedly berated by former Sen Claire McCaskill at a Senate subcommittee hearing in 2014 after he claimed on his show that the bean extract “has scientists saying they've found the magic weight-loss cure for every body type”.

“The scientific community is almost monolithic against you in terms of the efficacy of those three products that you called miracles,” Ms McCaskill told him during the 2014 hearing, referring to his words about green coffee extract and two other products. “When you call a product a miracle, and it's something you can buy, and it's something that gives people false hope, I just don't understand why you need to go there.”

At the time, Dr Oz described his role as being “a cheerleader for the audience”, while defending the claims he made on the show even as he admitted that “oftentimes they don't have the scientific muster to present as fact”.

His potential entry in the Pennsylvania Senate race could widely reshape the race; while not an outspoken loyalist to former President Donald Trump, he nevertheless served as an unofficial adviser to the former president on the issue of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Republicans took a major blow earlier this month with the departure of Sean Parnell, widely considered to be the GOP frontrunner, who stated upon exiting the race that his Senate bid was distracting (and conversely, being distracted by) a vicious custody battle with his estranged wife.