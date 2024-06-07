Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Dr. Phil was repeatedly educated on the law and common trial practices in a disastrous CNN interview after he aired his sit-down with Donald Trump, where the TV personality spewed several wrong assumptions on the fairness of the hush money trial.

The unlicensed psychologist’s sit-down with the former president was widely criticized after Dr Phil gave Trump softball questions and allowed him to spew lies about his record and President Joe Biden.

After Dr Phil said he believed the former president didn’t get due process in his hush money trial in which a Manhattan jury convicted him of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, CNN’s Abby Phillip asked him to explain his reasoning.

“I think [the jury] heard some things that were very prejudicial that had nothing to do with solving the problem of the case at hand,” the TV star said, telling Phillip he was referring to Michael Cohen’s testimony.

Dr Phil added he didn’t think an accomplice to a crime who has pleaded to their role is allowed to testify in another case because ‘it’s very prejudicial” and doesn’t go to proving the case.

Phillip responded by telling Dr Phil it is not uncommon for people like Cohen to testify “in subsequent trials for their alleged co-conspirators.”

“That’s kind of how a lot of these prosecutions work,” she said.

Abby Phillip speaks to Dr Phil on CNN moments after the unlicensed TV psychologist’s interview with Donald Trump aired. Dr Phil repeated many false claims during the interview with Trump. ( CNN )

Cohen, Trump’s former fixer turned nemesis, provided key testimony tying Trump to the hush money payment. The former lawyer testified Trump directed him to pay $130,000 to Stormy Daniels weeks before the 2016 presidential election so she wouldn’t go public with a story about having sex with Trump a decade earlier in 2006.

Dr Phil continued to push back as Phillip schooled him on common trial practices.

“It happens in mob cases all the time. Look, Dr Phil, I mean, I don’t understand why you would think that Michael Cohen, who is a key person in a lot of the narrative here, should not have been allowed to testify in this case, is that what you’re saying?”

“No, that’s not what I’m saying,” Dr Phil said. “I think the fact that he made an agreement to say that he is guilty of the crime that the defendant is being tried for prejudices the jury,” Dr Phil said.

But Phillip shot back: “I have some quibbles with what you’re describing as the same crime.” The journalist pointed out that Michael Cohen was never charged with or convicted of falsifying business records, unlike Trump.

Throughout his interview with the former president, Dr Phil said Trump had been “muzzled” by a judge in his New York hush money trial and that he hoped Biden would step in and stop the legal cases against the former president, two of which are state and not federal jurisdiction.

The interview between Dr Phil and Trump prompted immediate backlash on social media.

“I suggest a cognitive test for anyone falling for drama queen and droning of Dr. Phil McGraw,” one user said. “He holds a doctorate in clinical psychology, though he ceased renewing his license to practice psychology in 2006. Now a tv personality and unlicensed therapist.”

“Tuned in to see @DrPhil interview Trump, but this is far from an interview. I’m watching Phil declare himself as full-on MAGA. Ignoring facts. Letting him say he never met @ejeancarroll … Phil is on his knees in front of a convicted criminal,” wrote another user.