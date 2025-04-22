Duke University warns international students not to leave US even during summer break

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Duke University has issued a warning to its international students, advising them not to leave the United States unless absolutely necessary.

The announcement was made on Friday in an email addressed to the university's faculty, students, and staff, according to The Duke Chronicle.

In the email, sent by the vice president of human resources and chief human resources officer, Antwan Lofton, and Mary Pat McMahon, vice provost and vice president for student affairs, was a press release citing the “increased risks involved in re-entering into the United States.”

Duke Visa Services published the release Friday and advised all members of the Duke international community “to avoid international travel unless essential.”

The warning came as reports of distressing experiences at border crossings have emerged in recent weeks.

Duke students were advised to consult their Duke Visa Services liaison and, if a citizen of one of the 43 countries under consideration by the Trump administration for a travel ban, to consider hiring an immigration attorney.

Duke Visa Services warned that “Immigration officers are exercising strict entry procedures as part of the ‘maximum vetting’ policy of the current administration, and an increasing number of travelers are being referred to 'secondary inspection' where they may face additional questions and device searches.”

The university advised international students to ‘be mindful of their digital footprint’ a day before, as customs officials are now reportedly scanning phones at border points ( Getty Images )

University administrators also reportedly sent international students an email Thursday afternoon, shared The Chronicle, urging them to “be mindful of their digital footprint and recognize its potential impact on their immigration status” after a federal order directing Department of Homeland Security officials to review visa holders’ social media activity for signs of antisemitism was issued.

Moreover, if the travel ban on the 43 countries comes into effect, Duke warned that students belonging to one of those nations may be denied re-entry.

Thus, Duke students were advised to use their immigration student resource page and ask questions via an anonymous submission form.

There have been widespread reports of U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials searching people's electronic devices.

“All travelers crossing the United States border are subject to CBP inspection. On rare occasions, CBP officers may search a traveler’s mobile phone, computer, camera, or other electronic devices during the inspection process,” a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection reads.

According to the International Trade Administration, the total number of overseas visitors traveling to the U.S. dropped by 12 percent year-over-year in March – the steepest decline since the post-pandemic era in March 2021, as The Financial Times reported.

The Independent contacted Duke University and U.S. Customs and Border Protection for comment.