Dylan Mulvaney has a significantly higher favourability rating than Ron DeSantis

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney, whose promotion of BudLight led to conservatives to boycott the beer, has a higher favourability rating than Florida Gov Ron DeSantis, who has enacted anti-LGBTQ+ policies, separate polls suggest.

A DailyMail.com/TIPP Poll released a survey on Tuesday showing that 50 per cent of American participants said they hold a favourable view of Ms Mulvaney, as 23 per cent said they hold a “very favourable” view and 27 per cent said they hold a “somewhat” favourable view.

With 42 per cent viewing her unfavourably, she has a net score of plus 8. The survey asked 1,300 US adults, but after 57 per cent said they had not heard of or were unfamiliar with Ms Mulvaney, they were not asked any further questions.

By contrast, Fivethirtyeight national poll averages on the same day indicate that the Florida Gov has a favourability score of 35.5 per cent, but has an unfavourability score of 45.9 per cent. That means that Mr DeSantis has a net score of negative 10.3.

Mr DeSantis trails fellow GOP 2024 hopeful former President Donald Trump in the polls. Fivethirtyeight shows Mr Trump polling at 49.7 per cent while the Florida governor holds the second place slot, but polls at a mere 21 per cent.

Ms Mulvaney revealed this week that she left the US because she said she doesn’t “ feel safe ” after the Bud Light backlash. “Hello from Peru,” she wrote on social media.

The social media star was featured in a BudLight ad in April, which sparked a boycott led by conservatives, including politicians and celebrities.

Since then, the CEO for the beer brand’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, said, “I think the conversation surrounding Bud Light has moved away from beer, and the conversation has become divisive,” Brendan Whitworth said. “And Bud Light really doesn’t belong there. Bud Light should be all about bringing people together.”