E Jean Carroll, the woman who beat President Donald Trump in two separate court cases, has vowed to make him “so mad” by spending her multimillion-dollar windfall on “things that Trump hates.”

In 2019, Carroll accused the commander-in-chief of raping her in the changing rooms of New York’s Bergdorf Goodman department store in 1996, resulting in a civil case in 2023 in which he was found liable for sexual abuse and ordered to pay her $5m in compensation.

She then sued him again for defamation after he repeatedly protested his innocence and denied knowing her, which resulted in a jury awarding her an astonishing $83.3 million payout in early 2024.

open image in gallery E Jean Carroll ( Reuters )

A U.S. appeals court last week rejected Trump’s attempt to overturn the first verdict. He is still appealing the second, claiming presidential immunity.

Carroll, 81, is currently promoting a new book, "Not My Type," a title taken from the president’s notorious slur against her. She told Newsweek that she's setting up a charitable foundation in her own name to manage the money and distribute donations to anti-Trump causes.

“My mission is to make him so angry and so mad by taking this $83.3 million and giving it to things that Trump hates. That’s what I’m doing,” she explained.

Carroll specifically said she would direct her capital to areas like “women’s reproductive rights, binding up the wounds that he’s inflicting on democracy and shoring up voting rights.”

The former columnist told Newsweek that she found it “stunning” that Trump had won last November’s presidential election after a year of blockbuster indictments and court hearings outlining his long track record of troubling behavior.

She said the outcome left her with little choice but to conclude: “People don't believe women when they’re saying one thing and a very, very powerful man is saying something else.”

Carroll said she retains “complete, 100 percent faith” in the legal system as a corrective to executive overreach and corruption, but urged people, particularly women, to continue protesting against the administration in the streets.

open image in gallery Trump was forced to pay Carroll nearly $90 million as a result of two separate judgments ( Reuters )

“ Women have the power. We just have to realize it. We hold, as they say, the purse strings,” she said.

Shockingly, the writer also revealed that she is not taking any chances when it comes to her own safety, given the recent wave of political violence in America, and sleeps at night alongside a Mossberg shotgun she has nicknamed “Aphrodite,” after the Greek goddess of love, and two guard dogs.

Not My Type is about her experiences taking on Trump in Manhattan federal courtrooms, an experience she described as “comedy gold” and which she said she was able to recollect thanks to the voice-accurate notes she recorded after each day’s session as reminders, as well as the official court transcripts.

Carroll described the transcripts as “probably the most comedic script ever written since Jonathan Swift published Gulliver’s Travels” and said she relished observing and describing Trump’s defense lawyers, particularly the fashion-conscious Alina Habba and the hulking Joe Tacopina, noting the latter was “built like Popeye” with “glittering eyes.”

“The whole thing to me was like a high comedy,” she said.