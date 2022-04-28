US economy shrinks 1.4 per cent as concerns of recession rise
The US Gross Domestic Product shrank at an annual rate of 1.4 per cent in the first three months of 2022 as concerns about a recession rise.
The news comes as President Joe Biden is trying to stave off concerns about inflation.
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis found that an increase in Covid-19 cases related to the Omicron variant caused restrictions and disruptions at businesses in some parts of the country. Similarly government assistance such as forgiveable loans to businesses, grants to state and local governments and personal aide such as enhanced unemployment assistance and the enhanced Child Tax Credit dissipated. Senator Joe Manchin’s opposition to the expanded Child Tax Credit effectively killed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation, which would have continued the credit.
