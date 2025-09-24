Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Trump DOJ loyalist appears to go after FBI agent who sued Alex Jones after responding to Sandy Hook school massacre

Former FBI Agent William Aldenberg tearfully testified on the stand about seeing the dead children at Sandy Hook during the defamation case against Jones

Ariana Baio
in New York
Wednesday 24 September 2025 18:34 BST
Comments
Key moments from Alex Jones defamation trial

A Department of Justice attorney who has displayed an unwavering loyalty to President Donald Trump indicated he is investigating “potential abuses of government authority” related to an FBI agent who was part of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting defamation lawsuit against InfoWars founder Alex Jones.

Ed Martin, the DOJ Pardon Attorney who is also tasked with investigating the weaponization of the federal government, sent a letter to a lawyer representing retired Special Agent William Aldenberg on September 15, requesting information about his role in the $1.4 billion defamation lawsuit against Jones.

“As you may know, there are criminal laws protecting the citizens from actions by government employees who may be acting for personal benefit,” Martin wrote. “I encourage you to review those.”

Among the information, Martin asked if Aldenberg received financial benefits from helping organize the defamation lawsuit in which he was a plaintiff alongside the family of victims.

Aldenberg was among the law enforcement officers who responded to emergency calls from Sandy Hook Elementary School the day of the shooting and witnessed the dead children. Six educators and 20 children were killed in the mass shooting.

Ed Martin, a staunch Trump ally and the DOJ Pardon Attorney, asked whether a former FBI agent benefited financially from organizing a defamation lawsuit against Alex Jones
Ed Martin, a staunch Trump ally and the DOJ Pardon Attorney, asked whether a former FBI agent benefited financially from organizing a defamation lawsuit against Alex Jones (AP)

However, as a result of Jones spreading false conspiratorial claims that the shooting was a hoax on InfoWars, Aldenberg and the families of the victims were subjected to public harassment and abuse.

Aldenberg and 14 other plaintiffs filed a defamation lawsuit against Jones. Aldenberg was the first witness in the blockbuster trial and tearfully testified about witnessing the horrific scene and how Jones’ lies that he was a “crisis actor” led to harassing phone calls and emails.

Ultimately, the plaintiffs were awarded $1.4 billion in damages. Of that, Aldenberg was awarded approximately $90 million.

In his letter to Aldenberg’s attorney, Martin also asked whether Aldenberg made it clear his testimony was “in his personal capacity” and if Aldenberg had recused himself “from matters in his work to protect himself and others from conflict.”

Aldenberg, pictured testifying during the defamation trial, broke down in tears when describing his experience witnessing the dead children at Sandy Hook Elementary School
Aldenberg, pictured testifying during the defamation trial, broke down in tears when describing his experience witnessing the dead children at Sandy Hook Elementary School (AP)

Another question asked whether Aldenberg had any correspondence with Berlin Rosen, a public relations firm.

Christopher Mattei, the attorney who represents Aldenberg and the victims' families, called the DOJ’s inquiry “disgusting” and “pathetic.”

"Thanks to the courage of the Sandy Hook families, Infowars will soon be finished,” Mattei said in a statement. “In his last gasps, Jones is once again harassing them, only now with the corrupt complicity of at least one DOJ official. It’s as disgusting as it is pathetic, and we will not stand for it."

The Independent has asked the DOJ for comment.

Jones has repeatedly tried to escape paying the victims of Sandy Hook families and a former FBI agent $1.4 billion
Jones has repeatedly tried to escape paying the victims of Sandy Hook families and a former FBI agent $1.4 billion (AFP via Getty Images)

Martin asked Aldenberg’s attorney to respond to his questions in writing by September 29 and specifically asked to “keep this correspondence confidential” because he did not want to “litigate this in the media.”

However, Jones himself posted a copy of the letter on X on Tuesday morning alongside a photo of him and Martin.

Jones has continuously sought to escape the $1.4 billion defamation payment.

Martin, meanwhile, has embarked on a mission to investigate and potentially prosecute Trump’s claims of anti-conservative bias. Martin has sent letters to others, including medical journals, seeking information about potential bias.

Comments

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in