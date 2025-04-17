El Salvador president vows to double size of prison holding US deportees

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele intends to double the size of the notorious mega-prison that’s currently holding U.S. deportees, according to a report.

Bukele told Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem last month that he plans to build out the El Salvador prison known as CECOT, which has been attacked by human rights groups as a “tropical gulag” rife with abuses.

The prison, which can house up to 40,000 inmates, in recent weeks began holding hundreds of immigrants that the Trump administration alleges are members of a Venezuelan gang, a Salvadoran father transported there in error who courts have ordered be returned to the U.S., and others as the Trump administration cracks down on its deportation operation in direct defiance of U.S. court orders, according to judges.

“We have no plans to bring them back, this is a long-term solution,” Noem told the Wall Street Journal after her visit with Bukele in March. “He has plans to double the size. He has 80-plus acres there that he’s going to continue to build on.”

The revelation comes days after Trump asked about El Salvador expanding its prison facilities as he has threatened to send American citizens who have broken the law to the foreign prison.

The “homegrowns” are next, he told Bukele. “You gotta build about five more places … It’s not big enough.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, who reportedly plans to double the size of a notorious prison where U.S. deportees are being held

That same day, Bukele was asked about whether he would release Maryland father Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was sent from to CECOT last month after the Trump administration claimed with no evidence that he was a MS-13 gang member. The administration has since admitted Abrego Garcia, who has an American court order granting him permission to live in the U.S., was sent to the prison in error.

Last week, the Supreme Court called on the Trump administration to “facilitate” his return to the United States after a lower court federal judge earlier this month demanded that the government return him to the United States, calling his removal a “grievous error” and his detention at the brutal prison “wholly lawless.”

An appeals court similarly ruled the government has “no legal authority to snatch a person who is lawfully present in the United States off the street and remove him from the country without due process.”

Though government attorneys have admitted that Abrego Garcia’s removal was due to an “administrative” mistake, they have refused to take steps to bring him back to the United States. They have argued that they understood the Supreme Court’s order to mean that Abrego Garcia may be allowed to re-enter the U.S. if and when he’s sent back by Salvadoran authorities.

But Trump officials have also said that Abrego Garcia would be immediately sent back to the prison in El Salvador.

open image in gallery Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem speaks outside of a crowded prison cell at El Salvador’s CECOT on March 26 ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

On Monday, El Salvador’s smiling president Nayib Bukele said “of course” he would not release Abrego Garcia back to the U.S. The Trump administration is reportedly paying El Salvador $6 million to imprison those shipped from the U.S., and claims it has no way to convince Bukele to release Agrego Garcia.

“The question is preposterous,” Bukele told reporters as he sat next to Trump. “ How can I smuggle a terrorist into the United States? I don’t have the power to return him to the United States.”

Maryland Senator Chris van Hollen on Wednesday traveled to CECOT to assist with Abrego Garcia’s release, but his requests to visit and talk to him were denied, he said.

Maryland District Judge Paula Xinis on Tuesday ordered that Trump administration officials must testify about what steps, If any, they have taken to comply with the Supreme Court order. “There will be no tolerance for gamesmanship or grandstanding,” she warned.

On Wednesday another federal judge found that Trump administration officials could be held in criminal contempt for “willful disregard” of his orders to turn planes around carrying alleged Venezuelan gang members summarily deported to the brutal Salvadoran prison under the president’s use of a wartime law.

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg warned he could refer the matter for prosecution next week if the administration fails to return the men to U.S. custody

Noem, meanwhile, was sharply criticized after filming a video last month in front of a crowded prison cell while she warned that someone who comes into the U.S. illegally could wind up in this prison.