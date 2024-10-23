Watch live: JD Vance rallies Las Vegas voters in critical swing state of Nevada

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Watch live as JD Vance rallies Las Vegas voters in the critical swing state of Nevada on Wednesday, 23 October.

US election campaigning is entering the final stretch, with 5 November just weeks away.

Donald Trump's VP pick is expected to make remarks on Kamala Harris's record on inflation under the Biden administration and rising home and mortgage prices, according to a campaign release.

It comes as the former president faces fresh criticism following a report that he once said he needed “the kind of generals that Adolf Hitler had.”

“I need the kind of generals that Hitler had,” the Republican presidential nominee allegedly declared, according to The Atlantic. “People who were totally loyal to him, that follow orders.”

The claim has been vehemently denied by Mr Trump’s campaign.

Trump’s former chief of staff John Kelly also told The New York Times that the former president praised Hitler multiple times, warning that the GOP candidate meets the definition of a fascist.

Meanwhile, Ms Harris will participate in a CNN town hall with Anderson Cooper in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, taking questions from undecided swing state voters as Mr Trump campaigns in Georgia.