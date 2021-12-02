Michigan election official who refused to certify result for Biden dies of Covid

A local elected official in Michigan who refused to certify the 2020 election result and President Joe Biden’s victory has died of Covid-19.

William Hartmann sat on the board of canvassers for Wayne County, which includes heavily Democratic Detroit. Last year, he and fellow Republican member Monica Palmer initially voted against certifying the election results, creating a tie on the board.

They later reversed course and certified the election results and Mr Hartmann said he did so after assurance there would be a post-election audit. This came despite the fact that Mr Biden beat Donald Trump overwhelmingly in the county.

Spokesman Gustavo Portela reported his death the Michigan GOP, Click on Detroit reported. Mr Hartmann’s sister told Facebook friends in November Mr Hartmann was on a ventilator because he had pneumonia related to Covid-19.

