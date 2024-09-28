Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Four years after Donald Trump and his loyalists repeated groundless claims of election fraud, counties across the nation are ensuring 2024 won’t be a repeat of 2020 by taking extreme measures to demonstrate that US elections are not “rigged.”

The former president’s allegations about how the 2020 election was “stolen” spread like wildfire on social media, resulting in baseless theories circulating that left much of the public with residual distrust of the vote-counting process. Those fears haven’t subsided since 2020 and Trump continues to push the idea that the voting process in 2024 will be flawed.

Officials across the country are now trying to restore voters’ trust by promoting transparency. Some of those measures include GPS trackers on machines, offering public tours, providing 24/7 video surveillance and educating voters.

“The best way to create trust in our election system is to make them as transparent as possible and ensure the public is involved in supporting that process,” Colorado’s Mesa County Recorder Bobbie Gross told The Independent.

The pro-Trump district in Colorado is working particularly hard to restore voters’ trust after one of the county’s former clerks, Tina Peters, was charged in August with seven counts related to a security breach during the 2020 election.

The “secure rooms,” where the county’s election equipment lives, are now only accessible with a badge, and even then, workers have to enter in pairs “for accountability,” Gross said. The county keeps 24/7 camera surveillance on this equipment, including ballot boxes, to ensure security — even when there’s not an election going on. If anyone requests video footage, the county will provide it, Gross said.

Recount observers watch ballots during a Milwaukee hand recount of Presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, Nov. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Counties across the country are implementing new measures to promote transparency ahead of the 2024 presidential election ( Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The county also holds open houses, including one planned for election day, allowing the public to witness the process, inspect the equipment and ask questions, Gross said. Providing the public tours is important, he added, because “there’s a lot of things that I think the public is not aware of how an election was conducted and what our checks and balances are, so we really try to make sure that we can get that out to the public.”

Perhaps no county was as heavily scrutinized after the 2020 election as Maricopa County, Arizona. Trump won the district in 2016, but infamously lost it in 2020, making it the perfect scapegoat for his “rigged” election claims.

Winning Maricopa County, where most Arizona residents live, has become crucial in the swing state that can help decide presidential elections.

The county also offers tours of its election area to the public. Before the nearly two-hour tour, individuals are asked to take a survey rating their confidence in the election system on a scale of one to 10.

“We ask them to bring your greatest election fears, bring your greatest election conspiracies, we will address them all,” Taylor Kinnerup, the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office communications director, told The Independent. At the end of the tour, they retake the survey, when individuals usually give a significantly higher rating.

If going in person isn’t an option, Maricopa County also has a “transparency” tab on its website, offering a virtual tour of the facility.

In Pinal County, Arizona, a historically pro-Trump district southeast of Phoenix, officials took the mission to be more transparent quite literally.

A wall of windows — dubbed the “fishbowl” — allows onlookers a 360-degree view to easily watch ballots being counted and is part of a new $32 million election center. The 53,000-square-foot center was constructed in just 16 months to be ready before the July primary election.

“When you know in your soul there is nothing to hide, being open about the process is a no-brainer,” Pinal County Recorder Dana Lewis told the Washington Post. “Even when you pull the curtain back, there are still people who lurk in the shadows, but we are going to continue to try with logic, accuracy and reason to combat the narrative of distrust in the elections process.”

In Pinal County, Arizona, a wall of windows — dubbed the “ fishbowl ” — allows onlookers a 360-degree view to easily watch ballots being counted. People are seen touring the area during an open house ( Pinal County )

In addition to giving the public more access to their election facilities, counties have implemented measures that appear to put an end to baseless election fraud theories that Trump and his supporters pushed.

Trump’s claimed that “mules” drop off hundreds of fake ballots at drop boxes - now Pinal County and Maricopa County have installed video cameras to monitor the boxes.

Social media claims of a “suspicious bus” carrying voting machines spread. But, Pinal County has put GPS trackers on the cages that transport election devices, the Post reported. Since election officials know the routes they are supposed to be traveling on, “if all the sudden they stop moving … we know there’s an issue,” Lewis told the outlet.

To demonstrate its equipment is not connected to the internet — and therefore cannot be hacked — the wires in Maricopa County’s tabulation center are exposed. “We also have port blockers on all of our machines so somebody could put in a stray USB drive and either pull something out or put something in,” Kinnerup said.

Trump also promoted a debunked claim that people were “stuffing ballot boxes” with fake ballots. But printing off fake ballots that result in votes is just not possible, Gross said. Each envelope boasts a signature, which goes through a verification process, and each envelope also contains the individual’s voter ID, giving the person “voter credit.” At the end of the election, Gross said three components have to match: “I have to have the same amount of voter credit as I do envelopes to ballots tabulated.”

If a ballot is flagged as suspicious, the ballot is not counted, but referred to the district attorney for review.

“I would never tell anybody that fraud doesn’t happen in the election, because we typically see fraud in every election. Is it to the point that would change the outcome of an election? No, I have not seen it on that scale,” Gross said.

Mesa County, Arizona, is working on another project to ensure more trust. Voters may soon be able to hand count the ballots at home — digitally. Once any personal information is redacted, the image of the ballot can be posted online, showing how it was marked and read.

People line up to vote in Atlanta in 2020. The Cobb County Board of Commissioners approved funding to buy panic buttons for election workers amid rising threats against them ( AFP via Getty Images )

While trying to redeem voters’ trust that elections are fair and safe, counties have also enhanced measures to ensure election workers are safe.

“I think the more seeds of doubt that are sowed in public sentiment, the greater the risk is to the safety of those who are performing the work,” Kinnerup said.

Since the rhetoric that swirled during the 2020 election, threats against election workers have mounted. Four secretaries of state have received death threats since 2020 while a recent Brennan Center survey showed that 38 percent of local election officials experienced threats, harassment or abuse for doing their jobs.

The threats have been so severe that Cobb County, a swing district in Georgia, is considering introducing panic buttons; Mesa County will employ security at its central counting facility on Election Day; Maricopa County has installed a “black iron fence” surrounding the building requiring badge access for entry.

In 2023, envelopes containing fentanyl and other substances were sent to election offices across the country. Now, Gross said Mesa County is offering personal protective equipment for those opening ballot envelopes.

Given these new measures, the counties seem hopeful that they will have debunked any election conspiracy theories before they crop up.

“Going into this election, we’re going to be more on offense rather than defense,” Kinnerup said. “In 2020, we had never been faced with these level of questions. We had never experienced this amount, this amount of distrust. And I think now that we’ve spent the past four years kind of preparing for that.”