Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Congresswoman blasts GOP’s ‘heartless, violent approach to women’s health’

Elissa Slotkin is running for reelection in a toss-up race and blasted Republicans for blocking a veterans bill

Eric Garcia
Thursday 29 September 2022 20:41
Comments
US representative criticizes Republicans for objecting veterans bill over abortion

Democratic Representative Elissa Slotkin blasted Republicans for blocking a bill about veterans transitioning to civilian life because of the Department of Veterans’ affairs policy on abortion.

Ms Slotkin, who is running in a tough reelection campaign in Michigan’s 8th District, criticised Republicans for blocking her Solid Start Act, which would have helped veterans in their first year out of military service.

“In terms of making decisions on behalf of women, if you want to take a veteran's bill and make it about abortion, then let’s do it,” she said.

Earlier this month, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced that it would provide abortion services for veterans and their dependants in the event of rape, incest or if the life of the mother would be endangered. But Republicans objected to the actions, HuffPost reported.

Recommended

“What you are saying and you're saying in front of the American people, is that you believe a veteran who has been raped, who is the victim of incest and who is or who is having a dangerous miscarriage does not deserve access to abortion,” she said. “If you can't state it, then be clear you believe that no exception for women. A cold, heartless, violent approach to women's health.”

Ms Slotkin noted how Republicans have said they want to ban all abortions and that if they win the House of Representatives in November, that they would pass an abortion ban.

“You are politicians. We are all on this floor elected officials and not medical professionals,” she said. “If it was your wife, your daughter who was suffering through a miscarriage, are you going to tell her she can't until her fever gets high enough until she's bleeding harder?”

Ms Slotkin is running for reelection for a seat she won in 2018 against Tom Barrett. She also recently released an ad featuring an obstetrician gynecologist, saying Mr Barrett is too risky because of his views on abortion.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in