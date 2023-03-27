Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has announced that she’s running for reelection in 2024.

The 2020 presidential candidate made the announcement in a video posted on social media on Monday morning.

She touted her record in the video, mentioning the corporate minimum tax, hearing aids being sold over the counter, and student debt cancellation, an effort which remains in court.

The 73-year-old also pushed a new agenda which would need Democratic control in the capital to have any chance of being enacted.

“I first ran for Senate because I saw how the system is rigged for the rich and the powerful and against everyone else,” the senator said in the video.

“Now, I’m running for Senate again because there’s a lot more we’ve got to do – Pass a wealth tax. Make child care affordable. Protect our coastal communities. And build a 21st-century transportation system across all of Massachusetts,” she added. “Oh, and like I’ve been saying for years, put stricter rules on banks so they don’t crash and hurt working people.”

While Ms Warren has indicated that she’ll run again for years, the official announcement looks to quash any rumours that she may take another shot at the White House, a cabinet role, or retire.

In 2020, Ms Warren finished third in the Massachusetts Democratic presidential primary, and a number of polls paint an unclear image of her status in the state, Politico notes.

Fewer than half of residents in Massachusetts want her to run for reelection, a poll by the MassINC Polling Group found last month.

But among Democrats, 69 per cent support her. A poll by Change Research also conducted last month found that Ms Warren’s favourability rating among Democrats and left-leaning independents is at 83 per cent.

Several Massachusetts Democrats appear in the video in support of Ms Warren, including Representative Ayanna Pressley, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, and fellow Senator Ed Markey, who has said that he’s set to run again in 2026.

The video features a number of supporters, including a man who says “Elizabeth doesn’t f*** around, she’s always in our corner”.

“It's always impossible until it's done, and she never loses sight of the people. She never forgets the policy is about people's lives,” Ms Pressley says in the video.

“She won billions in funding for projects across our state, like a new electric school bus fleet in Boston to help achieve a city Green New Deal,” Ms Wu adds.

Mr Markey said, “Elizabeth is my partner in the Senate and I have seen this perpetual energy machine up close, passing a tax on greedy corporations paying zero taxes. She got it done. Making billionaires cry on TV – done”.