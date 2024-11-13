Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Elizabeth Warren has taken a swipe at Donald Trump’s selection of Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to oversee government efficiency in the president-elect’s next administration.

On Tuesday, Trump tapped the billionaire MAGA megadonor and his one-time presidential rival to lead the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in an effort to cut red tape, gut federal departments and slash “at least $2 trillion” from the nation’s budget.

Fresh off the back of securing her third term as Massachusetts senator, Warren, however, savagely mocked the department which claims to target inefficiency – pointing out that it is already showing signs of inefficiency itself.

“The Office of Government Efficiency is off to a great start with split leadership: two people to do the work of one person,” the 75-year-old Democrat roasted.

“Yeah, this seems REALLY efficient.”

MAGA loyalists were quick to defend Musk and Ramaswamy over her comments.

“Pocohantas. Sit back and watch how a country is supposed to run,” Newsmax host Rob Schmitt replied on Musk’s X platform.

open image in gallery Elizabeth Warren has taken a swipe at Donald Trump’s selection of Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to head up DOGE ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

While Kyle Mann, the editor-in-chief of satirical news website The Babylon Bee that interviewed Musk in 2021, added: “We’re coming for your precious bureaucracy.”

A third critic tweeted: “Liz we’d be happy to reduce your staff to one. Please let Elon and Vivek know which one of your forty staffers you’d like to keep.”

Others agreed with Warren’s assessment:“You are one of the few in Democratic leadership right now who is speaking out against all this with clarity and forcefully. Do not shut up. I repeat: DO NOT SHUT UP.”

open image in gallery Musk and Trump at his Butler, Pennsylvania, campaign rally on October 5 ( Getty )

Trump announced he was officially tapping Musk and Ramaswamy to take charge of the new department that will operate outside of government in a Truth Social post on Tuesday.

“I am pleased to announce that the Great Elon Musk, working in conjunction with American Patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the Department of Government Efficiency,” he wrote.

“Together, two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies.”

Trump went on to compare the office to the Manhattan Project, which developed the world’s first atomic bombs.

Following the announcement, Musk chimed in on X: “This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people!” the tech tycoon threatened on his platform, X.