FBI, Pentagon refuse to reply to Musk’s ‘what did you achieve last week?’ email

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A stand-off between the White House and key federal agencies is unfolding after a directive from cost-cutting chief Elon Musk, demanding federal employees document their achievements from the previous week or face losing their jobs.

The mandate, seemingly backed by President Trump, has sparked chaos and confusion within the federal workforce, barely a month into his second term.

Agencies including the FBI, State Department, and the Pentagon have instructed their staff to ignore the request, directly contradicting the White House's apparent support for Musk's initiative.

This pushback further fuels the ongoing tension between the administration and federal employees, already grappling with Trump's campaign promises to shrink the government.

The legality of Musk's demand has been questioned by politicians, while unions are threatening legal action, urging the administration to rescind the request.

Among the agencies pushing back is the Department of Health and Human Services, which initially instructed its 80,000 employees to comply with Musk's directive. That was shortly after the acting general counsel, Sean Keveney, had instructed some not to.

The department reversed course hours later, advising staff to “pause activities” pending further clarification.

"I'll be candid with you. Having put in over 70 hours of work last week advancing Administration's priorities, I was personally insulted to receive the below email," Keveney said in an email viewed by The Associated Press.

open image in gallery Federal workers rally outside the Department of Health and Human Services against Trump and Musk’s policies ( AP )

Keveney laid out security concerns and pointed out some of the work done by the agency's employees may be protected by attorney-client privilege: "I have received no assurances that there are appropriate protections in place to safeguard responses to this email."

Musk's team sent an email to federal employees on Saturday giving them roughly 48 hours to report five specific things they had accomplished last week. In a separate message on X, Musk said any employee who failed to respond by the deadline – set in the email as 11:59 p.m. EST Monday – would lose their job.

Pushback to Musk's demand

Democrats and even some Republicans were critical of Musk's ultimatum, which came just hours after Trump encouraged him on social media to "get more aggressive" in reducing the size of the government through his Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, was among the members of Trump's party who had concerns.

"If I could say one thing to Elon Musk, it's like, please put a dose of compassion in this," Curtis, whose state has 33,000 federal employees, said on CBS' Face the Nation. "These are real people. These are real lives. These are mortgages ... It's a false narrative to say we have to cut and you have to be cruel to do it as well."

On ABC's This Week, Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., questioned the legal basis the Trump administration would have for dismissing tens of thousands of workers for refusing to heed Musk's latest demand. The email did not include the threat about workers losing their jobs.

For Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., there was no doubt: "The actions he's taking are illegal," he said on Face the Nation.

Trump mocked the affected workers in a meme Sunday on his social media network. The post featured a cartoon character writing a list of accomplishments from the previous week led by, "Cried about Trump," "Cried about Elon," "Made it into the office for once," and "Read some emails."

open image in gallery Kash Patel is an outspoken Trump ally ( Reuters )

Some federal agencies aren't complying

Newly confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel, an outspoken Trump ally, instructed bureau employees to ignore Musk's request, at least for now.

"The FBI, through the Office of the Director, is in charge of all of our review processes, and will conduct reviews in accordance with FBI procedures," Patel wrote in an email confirmed by the AP. "When and if further information is required, we will coordinate the responses. For now, please pause any responses."

Ed Martin, the interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, sent his staff a message Sunday that may cause more confusion. Martin noted that he responded to Musk's order.

"Let me clarify: We will comply with this OPM request whether by replying or deciding not to reply," Martin wrote in the email obtained by the AP, referring to the Office of Personnel Management.

"Please make a good faith effort to reply and list your activities (or not, as you prefer), and I will, as I mentioned, have your back regarding any confusion," Martin continued. "We can do this."

The night before, Martin had instructed staff to comply. "DOGE and Elon are doing great work. Historic. We are happy to participate," Martin wrote at that time.

Officials at the Departments of State, Defense and Homeland Security were more consistent.

Tibor Nagy, acting undersecretary of state for management, told employees in an email that department leadership would respond on behalf of workers.

"No employee is obligated to report their activities outside of their Department chain of command," Nagy wrote in an email.

Pentagon leadership instructed employees to "pause" any response to Musk's team as well.

"The Department of Defense is responsible for reviewing the performance of its personnel and it will conduct any review in accordance with its own procedures," according to an email from Jules Hurst, deputy undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness. "When and if required, the Department will coordinate responses."

The Homeland Security Department told employees that "no reporting action from you is needed at this time" and that agency managers would respond, according to an email from R.D. Alles, deputy undersecretary for management.

open image in gallery People hold placards outside the USAID building ( Reuters )

Job cuts across the government

Everett Kelley, president of the 800,000-member American Federation of Government Employees, said in a letter Sunday to the administration that it should rescind Musk's request and apologize to all federal workers by the end of the day.

"We believe that employees have no obligation to respond to this plainly unlawful email absent other lawful direction," he wrote, describing Musk as "unelected and unhinged."

Thousands of government employees have already been forced out of the federal workforce — either by being fired or through a "deferred resignation" offer. There is no official figure available for the total firings or layoffs so far, but the AP has tallied hundreds of thousands of workers who are being affected.

Musk on Sunday called his latest request "a very basic pulse check."

"The reason this matters is that a significant number of people who are supposed to be working for the government are doing so little work that they are not checking their email at all!" Musk wrote on X. "In some cases, we believe non-existent people or the identities of dead people are being used to collect paychecks. In other words, there is outright fraud."

He has provided no evidence of such fraud. Separately, Musk and Trump have falsely claimed in recent days that tens of millions of dead people over 100 years old are receiving Social Security payments.

Meanwhile, thousands of other employees are preparing to leave the federal workforce this coming week, including probationary civilian workers at the Pentagon and all but a fraction of U.S. Agency for International Development staffers through cuts or leave.