GOP revels in left’s ‘meltdown’ after news of Elon Musk nearing deal to buy Twitter

Conservatives across Twitter cheered news that broke Monday morning indicating that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was on the verge of buying Twitter.

As the news trended and more reactions poured in it became clear that many conservatives were more concerned with owning the libs, while some remained jovial about a supposed victory for free speech on the platform. Among other changes to content moderation policies, Mr Musk has indicated that his ownership of the company could result in Donald Trump being allowed to return to the platform.

The former president was banned from Twitter in early 2021 after the attack on the US Capitol.

“Twitter’s Board is reportedly reconsidering Elon Musk’s offer. How crazy will the Left go if they accept his bid?” tweeted Rep Jim Jordan, a conservative and close ally of Mr Trump in the House.

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, who saw her personal account banned after repeatedly running afoul of Twitter’s policies against the publication of falsehoods about political topics, added: “Prepare for blue check mark full scale meltdown after @elonmusk seals the deal and I should get my personal Twitter account restored.”