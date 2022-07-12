Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has turned on Donald Trump after the former president called him “another bulls*** artist” for cancelling his deal to buy Twitter and for not voting for him.

The former president’s remarks came after Mr Musk announced on Friday he would not buy the social media platform and accused the company of misleading him about its nature.

“Elon, Elon is not gonna buy Twitter,” Mr Trump told supporters in Anchorage on Sunday, saying that he had said that before. “Well, he might later who the hell knows what’s going to happen? He’s got a pretty rotten contract, elegant, his contract, not a good contract.”

He also blasted Mr Musk for saying that he would vote for a Republican for the first time.

“You know, he said the other day, oh, I’d never voted for a Republican”, he said. “I said, I didn’t know that. He told me he voted for me. So he’s another bulls*** artist, but he’s not going to be buying it.”

Mr Musk responded to a tweet containing the former president’s quote and said: “Not true.”

In another reply below the same tweet, Mr Musk said it was time for Mr Trump to “hang up his hat”.

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” he said.

“Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the presidency.”

When asked by a conservative talk show host on Twitter regarding what Mr Musk’s issue with the Trump presidency was, the SpaceX founder said there was “too much drama”.

“Do we really want a bull in a china shop situation every single day!? Also, I think the legal maximum age for start of Presidential term should be 6,” he added.

In a reply to another tweet in which a user suggested Florida governor Ron DeSantis run as Mr Trump’s vice president for 2024 and then for president in 2028, Mr Musk said: “Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America.

“If DeSantis runs against [Joe] Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will easily win – he doesn’t even need to campaign,” he added.

Mr Musk had previously declared his vote would go to Mr DeSantis if he ran for president in 2024.