Watch live: Elon Musk in court over $1m election giveaway
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as Elon Musk appears in court after Philadelphia's top prosecutor accused the world’s wealthiest person of illegally awarding $1 million to registered voters in the state.
The lawsuit marks the first legal action against the billionaire’s stunt, which offered people who signed his political action committee's (PAC) petition supporting First and Second Amendment rights the chance to win a random daily $1 million prize drawing.
The sweepstake is only open to registered voters in seven swing states, which drew warnings from election law experts and civil rights groups that the scheme could be seen as an illegal vote-buying operation, by creating a roundabout incentive to get people to register to vote.
Musk defended the contest, claiming that the petition is not designed to register people to vote and is merely a “petition in support of the Constitution of the United States, and in particular, freedom of speech and the right to bear arms."
The same day Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner sued Musk and his PAC this week, Musk shared a post on X — the social media platform he owns — that claimed Krasner “knows it’s not illegal but wants a leftist judge to stop it before Election Day.”
That post “immediately triggered an avalanche of posts from Musk’s followers,” including “antisemitic attacks” against the district attorney and threats of violence, attorneys for Krasner’s office told a judge on Wednesday.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments