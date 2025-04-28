Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk’s popularity is waning as Americans reveal they do not believe he has helped to cut government waste, according to a new poll.

Musk, who was appointed by President Donald Trump to lead the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, is regarded more negatively now than he was in February, a Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll found.

The poll found that 35 percent of Americans approve of the way the billionaire is handling his job in Trump’s White House, compared to 57 percent who disapprove. In a February poll by the newspaper, 49 percent disapproved. The Tesla boss’ approval rating has not changed significantly since February, when it was 34 percent.

DOGE claims it has saved an estimated $160 billion through mass layoffs and gutting federal agencies. But Musk’s role in cutting waste and eliminating fraud from the federal government is not deemed as successful by Americans as he might like.

While 43 percent said federal government waste has decreased under Trump, 31 percent said it stayed the same and 25 percent said it had increased.

When asked about fraud, 34 percent said it has increased under Trump, 34 percent said it has stayed the same and 32 percent said it has decreased.

Musk said he would be reducing his time with DOGE beginning next month after his electric car company Tesla reported its lowest revenue since Q3 2021. Last week, the company reported its lowest revenue since Q3 2021, with a double miss EPS of $0.27 vs an estimated $0.39 and revenue of $19.34 billion vs a $21.11 billion estimate. Tesla’s net income fell 71 percent in the first quarter.

Musk said he would still be working with the Trump administration one or two days a week. “Starting next month, I'll be allocating far more of my time to Tesla,” he said last week.