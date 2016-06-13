Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The exact number of children fathered by Elon Musk may be much higher than publicly known, according to reports

The tech billionaire, a vocal pro-natalist, has at least 14 children via four different women who are already publicly known.

His baby mothers include musician Grimes and Shivon Zilis, an executive at his brain-computer company Neuralink. Right-wing influencer Ashley St Claire has also come out recently to claim that she also shares a child with Musk.

Musk has previously stated in public that civilization is going to “crumble” due to declining birth rates, and refers to his children as a “legion,” sources close to the matter told The Wall Street Journal.

Multiple sources close to the world’s richest man told WSJ that they believe the true number of his offspring is much higher than publicly known. Though no estimate was given for how many children he has fathered.

open image in gallery The true number of children fathered by Elon Musk may be much higher than publicly known, according to multiple sources and reported by the Wall Street Journal. ( Getty Images )

Addressing an investor conference in Saudi Arabia last year, Musk told the audience that, for most countries, the birthrate was the “single biggest problem they need to solve.”

Musk laid out the urgency of the matter. “If you don’t make new humans, there’s no humanity, and all the policies in the world don’t matter,” he said.

Musk admitted that he was doing his part to help the issue and that he had to “walk the talk.” So, I do have a lot of kids, and I encourage others to have lots of kids,” he said.

open image in gallery Right-wing influencer Ashley St Claire has come out recently to claim that she also shares a child with Musk - his 14th ( Gett/@stclairashley/X )

Per text messages seen by the WSJ, in a 2023 meeting, Musk claimed that Japanese officials had asked him to be a sperm donor for a high-profile woman. “They want me to be a sperm donor. No romance or anything, just sperm,” the text message to St Clair read.

The outlet reported that Musk later told St Clair he had given his sperm to the person who asked for it, but did not name the woman.

open image in gallery Musician Grimes also shares children with Musk, though the pair have previously been locked in legal battles over custody ( Getty Images )

The Tesla boss reportedly refers to his offspring as a “legion,” and, according to the WSJ, floated the idea of using surrogate mothers to help procreate with St Clair in order to have children faster.

According to sources that spoke to WSJ he has recruited potential mothers – often lesser known users – for his offspring through messages on his social media platform X.

Vivian Wilson, one of Musk’s older children from his first wife, Justine Musk, recently told Teen Vogue that she doesn’t know how many half-siblings she has in her family. Wilson is estranged from her father.