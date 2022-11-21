Jump to content

Elon Musk unbans Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal Twitter account

Georgia congresswoman was banned for repeated spread of Covid misinformation

John Bowden
Washington DC
Monday 21 November 2022 19:15
Comments
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is officially on the list of far-right figures and conspiracy theorists who have been allowed back on to Elon Musk’s Twitter.

The Georgia Republican was permanently suspended by the platform’s moderators in January after her third strike of spewing misinformation about Covid-19. In that case, she had claimed that federal VARS statistics (which are completely based off of anecdotal user-submitted reports) proved that the Covid-19 vaccine was dangerous and was leading to thousands of deaths.

Elon Musk’s assumption of Twitter’s top spot has caused many of those so-called “permanent” bans to be reversed over the past week — others unbanned from the platform include Donald Trump and Canadian lecturer Jordan Peterson.

“I'm the only Member of Congress the unelected big tech oligarchs permanently banned. On January 2, 2022, they violated my freedom of speech and ability to campaign & fundraise crying "covid misinformation." My account is back. Go follow @mtgreenee for MTG unfiltered ;)”, wrote Ms Greene on Monday.

