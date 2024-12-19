Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Billionaire Elon Musk saw a sharp 10 percent increase in his odds of being Speaker of the House on Polymarket, the crypto-based betting platform, after several lawmakers suggested him for the job.

Musk, who has quickly ascended as a close ally of Donald Trump, proved just how powerful political influence is this week when he managed to convince Republicans in Congress to oppose the bipartisan spending bill that, if passed, will prevent the government from shutting down.

Wielding his influence on the social media platform he owns, X, Musk sent out more than 150 posts urging Republicans to break from the bill backed by the current Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

This, seemingly, gave some the idea that Musk could serve as a competent speaker.

“The Speaker of the House need not be a member of Congress . . . Nothing would disrupt the swamp more than electing Elon Musk,” Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky wrote on X on Thursday morning.

Musk has found considerable influence over president-elect Donald Trump – even becoming co-chair of a government advisory committee ( via REUTERS )

He added, “... think about it . . . nothing’s impossible. (not to mention the joy at seeing the collective establishment, aka ‘uniparty,’ lose their ever-lovin’ minds).”

Senator Mike Lee of Utah said new leadership in the House felt “almost inevitable” as Johnson faces doubts within his party. Lee suggested House Republicans look toward Musk or his co-chair Vivek Ramaswamy.

“Given they’ve all expressed such affection for Vivek and for Elon, let them choose one of them, I don’t care which one, to be their speaker,” Lee said.

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, another staunch Trump supporter, also floated the idea with a poll on X.

The proposal inspired some to take to Polymarket and place bets on Musk becoming the new speaker.

Between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Musk’s odds jumped from one percent to 12 percent.

Polymarket gained traction during the presidential election when an influx of bets placed on Trump winning raised some eyebrows. Those results stood in direct contrast to public polling from universities, media outlets and survey centers which had Vice President Kamala Harris winning.

Ultimately, Trump did win – giving Polymarket a boost in reliability. However, by Thursday afternoon, Musk’s odds had returned to one percent.

Musk could, in theory, become Speaker of the House. Nothing in the Constitution prevents a non-congressional member from being elected to serve as speaker – so long as they are nominated and win a majority of votes.

However, the Tesla and Space X CEO has specifically taken up an advisory role over an official position in the government. It allows him to have influence and flexibility without dealing with the administrative hurdles that come with holding an official position.